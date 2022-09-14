Intel reveals one of its 13th gen CPUs will reach 6GHz at stock, 8GHz when overclocked

American multinational technology company Intel has said that at least one of its forthcoming 13th-generation CPUs, which is named Raptor Lake, will be able to run at 6GHz at stock. According to The Verge, this detail was shared in a slide onstage at Intel's Technology Tour 2022, which also says the processor will be capable of hitting 8GHz when overclocked.

