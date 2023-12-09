trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2697234
International Anti-Corruption Day 2023: Dheeraj Sahu's old video went viral

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 09, 2023, 11:14 PM IST
International Anti-Corruption Day 2023: More than Rs 300 crore cash has been found in the house of Congress MP Dheeraj Sahu. Notes are being brought in bags full of notes. Meanwhile, a video of Dheeraj Sahu is going viral. Let us tell you that today is International Anti-Corruption Day and Dheeraj Sahu's statement on corruption is going viral.
