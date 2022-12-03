NewsVideos

International Day of Persons With Disabilities: People who fought against all odds for dignity

|Updated: Dec 03, 2022, 04:18 PM IST
International Day of Persons With Disabilities: Fighting against all odds for empowerment, and dignity. Adapting to life with a disability is never easy, but there are people who are physically challenged but have never let their disability hold them back in any way. Watch this video to know how marginalised persons with disability living in Delhi are fighting against all odds for economic independence, empowerment and dignified life. Know here, what's NCPEDP's take on combating challenges associated with disability in India.

