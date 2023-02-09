NewsVideos
'International-level Insult': Earthquake-hit Turkey refuses to host Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif

|Updated: Feb 09, 2023, 10:17 PM IST
'International-level Insult': Earthquake-hit Turkey refuses to host Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Turkey, which is reeling from the devastation in the aftermath of powerful earthquakes that have killed more than 12,500 people, has at refused to host Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in the capital Ankara. The Express Tribune citing official sources said that the visit of Shehbaz Sharif to Turkey has been postponed due to Turkish leadership`s engagements related to the ongoing rehabilitation work and bad weather.

