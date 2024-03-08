NewsVideos
International Women's Day: PM Modi Extending Best Wishes To Women Globally

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Mar 08, 2024, 12:15 PM IST
At the first-ever 'National Creators Award' in Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi marks International Women's Day by congratulating award recipients and extending best wishes to women globally. In a notable announcement, he reduces gas cylinder prices by Rs 100, emphasizing the government's commitment to economic well-being.

