Investigative Agencies' Teams deployed against Amritpal Singh

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 07, 2023, 11:32 AM IST

The investigating agencies have intensified the search for Amritpal Singh. Teams have been deployed in Jalandhar and surrounding areas of Punjab. According to sources, fugitive Amritpal is preparing to flee to Pakistan in the guise of a religious group, for which this step has been taken.