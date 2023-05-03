हिन्दी
English
मराठी
বাংলা
தமிழ்
മലയാളം
ગુજરાતી
తెలుగు
ಕನ್ನಡ
ଓଡ଼ିଶା
Business
Tech
World
Health
NEWS
VIDEOS
PHOTOS
Web Stories
Logout
Sign In
Logout
GO
Live TV
IPL 2023
Latest
India
Ahmedabad
Bengaluru
Chennai
Hyderabad
Kolkata
Mumbai
Pune
MY MONEY
Cricket
Entertainment
Hollywood
Music
Bollywood
Television
Regional
Movie Review
Sports
Football
Tennis
Badminton
Other Sports
Lifestyle
Relationship
Travel
Food & Recipes
Fashion
Culture
Spirituality
Business
Economy
Markets
Companies
Real Estate
International Business
Personal Finance
Automobile
World
Asia
Africa
Americas
Australia-Oceania
Europe
Mobility
Viral
Diabytes
Technology
Gadget
Gaming
Internet & Social Media
Apps
Mobile
Games
Live TV
IPL 2023
Latest
India
MY MONEY
Cricket
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Business
World
Mobility
Viral
Diabytes
Technology
Games
NEW
Live TV
IPL 2023
Latest
India
MY MONEY
Cricket
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Business
World
Mobility
Viral
Diabytes
Technology
Games
X
News
Videos
videoDetails
IOA President PT Usha reached Delhi's Jantar Mantar
|
Updated:
May 03, 2023, 01:05 PM IST
Indian Olympic Association president PT Usha reached Delhi's Jantar Mantar where wrestlers are protesting since 11 days.
×
All Videos
23:19
PM Modi makes big statement while addressing rally in Karnataka's Moodbidri
5:40
Israel retaliates on Gaza, strikes on terrorists' hideouts
16:2
Atiq Ahmed's lawyer Khan Soulat Hanif was taken on remand by the police, will reveal many secrets?
0:53
Shaista Parveen's brother Zaki's bank statement, lakhs of rupees deposited in the account in 2 days
1:27
Politics heats up on Congress's promise to ban Bajrang Dal, Hindu organizations preparing to hit the streets
Trending Videos
23:19
PM Modi makes big statement while addressing rally in Karnataka's Moodbidri
5:40
Israel retaliates on Gaza, strikes on terrorists' hideouts
16:2
Atiq Ahmed's lawyer Khan Soulat Hanif was taken on remand by the police, will reveal many secrets?
0:53
Shaista Parveen's brother Zaki's bank statement, lakhs of rupees deposited in the account in 2 days
1:27
Politics heats up on Congress's promise to ban Bajrang Dal, Hindu organizations preparing to hit the streets