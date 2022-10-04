iPhone 14 alerted responders about car crash in US that killed 6? Deets here

Apple recently launched its iPhone 14 series. The new model comes in with impressive features and specifications. One of its features is crash detection in which the phone will automatically call the police if you are in a car crash. Now, as per a report the feature automatically alerted responders in Nebraska, US about a car crash that killed all 6 of its young occupants. The crash was reported by an iPhone that detected the impact and called responders automatically when the phone’s owner didn’t respond.