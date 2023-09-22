trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2665558
iPhone 15 Update: Sale of iPhone 15 series starts in India from today

Sep 22, 2023
iPhone 15 Update: The sale of iPhone 15 series has started in India from today. Sales will start both offline and online.
