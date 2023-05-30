NewsVideos
videoDetails

IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings wins IPL title for the 5th time!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 30, 2023, 08:06 AM IST
IPL 2023: In the final match of IPL 2023, Chennai Super Kings won in a banging fashion. With this, CSK won the fifth IPL title. CSK defeated Gujarat Titans by five wickets in the final match played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

