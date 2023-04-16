videoDetails

IPL 2023: From Kohli Ignoring Ganguly To Anushka's Reaction To Virat's Fifty | 3 Points | RCB vs DC

| Updated: Apr 16, 2023, 04:55 PM IST

IPL 2023: From Kohli Ignoring Ganguly To Anushka's Reaction To Virat's Fifty | 3 Points | RCB vs DC Former RCB captain Virat Kohli smashed his third fifty of IPL 2023. After completing the fifty Virat celebrated aggressively on the field and his wife actress Anushka Sharma was overjoyed in the stands. RCB handed the maiden cap to young Indian pacer Vijaykumar Vyshak, who made full use of the given opportunity as he took three vital wickets. He removed Warner, Axar and Lalit in his four overs. After the match as the players were shaking hands, Virat Kohli ignored former BCCI President Sourav Ganguly and refused to shake hands with him. Delhi's head coach Ricky Ponting tried to intervene but both parties looked disinterested.