हिन्दी
English
मराठी
বাংলা
தமிழ்
മലയാളം
ગુજરાતી
తెలుగు
ಕನ್ನಡ
ଓଡ଼ିଶା
Business
Tech
World
Health
NEWS
VIDEOS
PHOTOS
Web Stories
Logout
Sign In
Logout
GO
Live TV
IPL 2023
Latest
India
Ahmedabad
Bengaluru
Chennai
Hyderabad
Kolkata
Mumbai
Pune
MY MONEY
Cricket
Entertainment
Hollywood
Music
Bollywood
Television
Regional
Movie Review
Sports
Football
Tennis
Badminton
Other Sports
Lifestyle
Relationship
Travel
Food & Recipes
Fashion
Culture
Spirituality
Business
Economy
Markets
Companies
Real Estate
International Business
Personal Finance
Automobile
World
Asia
Africa
Americas
Australia-Oceania
Europe
Mobility
Viral
Diabytes
Technology
Gadget
Gaming
Internet & Social Media
Apps
Mobile
Games
Live TV
IPL 2023
Latest
India
MY MONEY
Cricket
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Business
World
Mobility
Viral
Diabytes
Technology
Games
Live TV
IPL 2023
Latest
India
MY MONEY
Cricket
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Business
World
Mobility
Viral
Diabytes
Technology
Games
X
News
Videos
videoDetails
IPL 2023: Gambhir-Virat's magic hug goes viral!
Yashwant Bhaskar
|
Updated:
Apr 11, 2023, 11:38 PM IST
The magic hug of Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir is going viral. Once upon a time there was a dispute between Gambhir-Virat, but yesterday love was shown in both.
×
All Videos
37:46
Baat Pate Ki: Taiwan will not bow down!
7:10
Amritpal Singh News: Papalpreet Singh's big statement after arrest
9:58
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Prem Shukla attacks AIMIM
4:16
DNA: Non-Stop News: April 11, 2023
9:43
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: On what did the anchor get angry with the AIMIM spokesperson!
Trending Videos
37:46
Baat Pate Ki: Taiwan will not bow down!
7:10
Amritpal Singh News: Papalpreet Singh's big statement after arrest
9:58
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Prem Shukla attacks AIMIM
4:16
DNA: Non-Stop News: April 11, 2023
9:43
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: On what did the anchor get angry with the AIMIM spokesperson!
IPL 2023,tata ipl 2023,virat kohli hug gautam gambhir,ipl highlights 2023,gautam gambhir hug virat kohli,Gautam Gambhir virat Kohli,Gautam Gambhir,ipl 2023 kohli gambhir hug,Virat Kohli,virat hug gambhir video,virat kohli gautam gambhir,gautam gambhir ipl 2023,gambhir hug virat kohli video,virat kohli gautam gambhir hug,virat kohli batting ipl 2023,gabhir bayan in ipl 2023,IPL,Virat Kohli batting,gambhir vs virat,virat gambhir,