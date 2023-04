videoDetails

IPL 2023: Great performance by Rajasthan Royals, beat Delhi Capitals by 57 runs

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 09, 2023, 09:42 AM IST

IPL 2023: The 11th match of the 16th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) was played between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Delhi Capitals (DC), Rajasthan Royals won by 57 runs.