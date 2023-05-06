NewsVideos
IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans defeated Rajasthan Royals by 9 wickets

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 06, 2023, 12:52 AM IST
IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans, captained by Hardik Pandya, defeated Rajasthan Royals by 9 wickets in the match played in Jaipur.
