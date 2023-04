videoDetails

IPL 2023 Highlights: Virat Kohli VS KL Rahul at Chinnaswamy Stadium today

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 10, 2023, 08:39 PM IST

Today in IPL 2023, RCB will play a match against the Lucknow team at their home ground. Today strong batting of Virat Kohli and KL Rahul can be seen at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.