IPL 2023 SRH vs PBKS: Who will win today's Match?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 09, 2023, 07:52 PM IST

Today, in the 14th match of IPL, Punjab Kings are facing Sunrisers Hyderabad. Let us tell you that Hyderabad has lost both the matches so far, while Punjab Kings have won both their matches.