NewsVideos
videoDetails

IPL 2023: Suresh Raina Drops Major Hint Regarding MS Dhoni's T20 League Retirement

|Updated: May 09, 2023, 04:01 PM IST
The future of MS Dhoni as a Chennai Super Kings player has been subject of intense discussion ever since he retired from international cricket in August 2020. With many believing that IPL 2023 could be the last time Dhoni will be playing in the tournament, Chennai’s matches in and out of Chepauk have turned into an incredible sea of yellow, as many wait to watch the maverick wicketkeeper-batter in action.
}

All Videos

CM Yogi's big statement in UP!
1:34
CM Yogi's big statement in UP!
Khargone Bus Accident: Tragic accident due to bus overturning on a bridge in MP
3:17
Khargone Bus Accident: Tragic accident due to bus overturning on a bridge in MP
Pak Rangers capture Islamabad High Court, Imran Khan arrested
2:32
Pak Rangers capture Islamabad High Court, Imran Khan arrested
Adipurush Trailer: Prabhas And Kriti Sanon-Starrer Shows Most Epic Battle Ever Fought
1:43
Adipurush Trailer: Prabhas And Kriti Sanon-Starrer Shows Most Epic Battle Ever Fought
Russia Victory Day 2023: Vladimir Putin says, 'There is a fight against international terrorism'.
2:30
Russia Victory Day 2023: Vladimir Putin says, 'There is a fight against international terrorism'.

Trending Videos

1:34
CM Yogi's big statement in UP!
3:17
Khargone Bus Accident: Tragic accident due to bus overturning on a bridge in MP
2:32
Pak Rangers capture Islamabad High Court, Imran Khan arrested
1:43
Adipurush Trailer: Prabhas And Kriti Sanon-Starrer Shows Most Epic Battle Ever Fought
2:30
Russia Victory Day 2023: Vladimir Putin says, 'There is a fight against international terrorism'.
IPL 2023 Videos,