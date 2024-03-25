Advertisement
IPL 2024: Kohli led Royal Challengers Bangalore to victory

Sonam|Updated: Mar 25, 2024, 11:50 PM IST
RCB vs PBKS Live Score: Royal Challengers Bangalore has won. Have opened an account in this IPL. At his home ground M Chinnaswamy Stadium, RCB's star batsman Virat Kohli played brilliant innings with the Punjab Kings bowlers and led the team to victory by 4 wickets.

