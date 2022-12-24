NewsVideos
IPL auction 2023: Dream journey of Rohtak's Nishant Sindhu, from a trained boxer to playing in IPL

IPL provides a perfect opportunity for all the best players across the globe to prove their mettle in the world’s toughest T20 league. A few of the Indian domestic uncapped talents found takers in the ongoing IPL 2023 mini-auction and youngster Nishant Sindhu also happened to be one of them. The budding cricketer has been roped in by the Chennai Super Kings for INR 60 lakh. He had set his original base price at INR 20 lakh.

