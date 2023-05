videoDetails

IPL Breaking: Rajasthan Royals defeated Kolkata Knight Riders!

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 12, 2023, 01:32 AM IST

Rajasthan Royals opener Yashasvi Jaiswal has scored the fastest half-century in IPL today. Yashasvi Jaiswal has scored 50 runs in 13 balls. Rajasthan team has defeated Kolkata today.