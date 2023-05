videoDetails

IPL Breaking: RCB won match by 8 wickets!

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 19, 2023, 12:03 AM IST

Today's match in IPL was played between SRH and RCB. Centuries were scored by both the teams in this match. But thanks to Virat Kohli's brilliant century, RCB won the match by 8 wickets.