trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2727170
NewsVideos
videoDetails

IPL Player Robin Minz bike met with Accident in Ranchi

|Updated: Mar 04, 2024, 07:50 AM IST
Follow Us
IPL Player Robin Minz bike met with an Accident in Jharkhand's Ranchi. As per latest reports, Robin Minz is out of danger. Robin Minz is an IPL Player from Gujarat Titans. To know more about the same, watch this report.

All Videos

Watch TOP 100 News of the Day
Play Icon09:57
Watch TOP 100 News of the Day
Greater Noida Mall Accident News: Two killed after grills collapse in Blue Sapphire mall
Play Icon01:12
Greater Noida Mall Accident News: Two killed after grills collapse in Blue Sapphire mall
CBI arrested 6 people including two NHAI officers in bribery case
Play Icon00:36
CBI arrested 6 people including two NHAI officers in bribery case
Madhya Pradesh Accident News: Horrific road accident happened in Harda, MP
Play Icon01:35
Madhya Pradesh Accident News: Horrific road accident happened in Harda, MP
Justice Abhijit Resignation: Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay says quitting judiciary to join politics
Play Icon01:26
Justice Abhijit Resignation: Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay says quitting judiciary to join politics

Trending Videos

Watch TOP 100 News of the Day
play icon9:57
Watch TOP 100 News of the Day
Greater Noida Mall Accident News: Two killed after grills collapse in Blue Sapphire mall
play icon1:12
Greater Noida Mall Accident News: Two killed after grills collapse in Blue Sapphire mall
CBI arrested 6 people including two NHAI officers in bribery case
play icon0:36
CBI arrested 6 people including two NHAI officers in bribery case
Madhya Pradesh Accident News: Horrific road accident happened in Harda, MP
play icon1:35
Madhya Pradesh Accident News: Horrific road accident happened in Harda, MP
Justice Abhijit Resignation: Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay says quitting judiciary to join politics
play icon1:26
Justice Abhijit Resignation: Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay says quitting judiciary to join politics