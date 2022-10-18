NewsVideos

IRCTC scam case: Tejashwi Yadav arrives at Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi

|Updated: Oct 18, 2022, 11:30 PM IST
Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on October 18 arrived at Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi. He will be produced before the court in connection with the IRCTC scam case.

