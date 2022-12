videoDetails

Is Citroen C3 worth the hype? Here are top 5 things to know about the budget compact-SUV

| Updated: Dec 22, 2022, 12:14 PM IST

The C3 is Citroen’s entry level cross-hatchback offered with a choice of two petrol engine options – 3cyl, 1198cc petrol and 3cyl, 1,199cc turbo-petrol; the former gets a 5-speed manual, while the latter gets a 6-speeder.