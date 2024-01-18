trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2711119
Is Saudi Arabia building nuclear power plants?

Sonam|Updated: Jan 18, 2024, 11:00 PM IST
Iran Attack on Pakistan News: Pakistan has carried out air strikes on the positions of Baloch Liberation Army on the border with Iran. The attack and counter attack between Pakistan and Iran has been going on for the last 48 hours. Iran, which the Sunni countries of the Middle East consider a threat, is claiming to the world that it has uranium to make a nuclear bomb, but no one is able to do anything. So is Saudi Arabia now seriously thinking about making a nuclear bomb to establish its dominance over Muslim countries?

