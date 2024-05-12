Advertisement
Is there a Dargah in Fatehpur Sikri or Kamakhya Temple

Sonam|Updated: May 12, 2024, 12:32 AM IST
Now a new controversy has started regarding the Dargah or Mata Kamakhya Devi Temple in Fatehpur Sikri. It is claimed that in Fatehpur Sikri, where Salim Chishti's Dargah is located, there used to be Mata Kamakhya Devi temple and the sanctum sanctorum is there. After demolishing it, the Dargah of Salim Chishti has been built.

