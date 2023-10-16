trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2675958
Israel Airstrikes at Gaza Strips Video: Airstrike on Gaza Strip has also Surfaced

|Updated: Oct 16, 2023, 10:48 AM IST
Israel Airstrikes at Gaza Strips Video: Israeli army is continuously carrying out airstrikes on Hamas terrorist bases. The video of the airstrike on Gaza Strip has also surfaced. In which one missile after another has been fired at Hamas bases.
