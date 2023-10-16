trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2675919
Israel Airstrikes Video: Watch the video of Israeli Army's rapid airstrike in 30 seconds

|Updated: Oct 16, 2023, 08:46 AM IST
Israel Airstrikes at Gaza Strips Video: Israeli army is continuously carrying out airstrikes on Hamas terrorist bases. The video of the airstrike on Gaza Strip has also surfaced. In which one missile after another has been fired at Hamas bases.
