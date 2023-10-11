trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2673659
Israel Hamas Conflict: Big statement of Iran's minister on Israel war

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 11, 2023, 12:36 AM IST
Israel Palestine War Update: Pictures of huge devastation are emerging in the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas. Meanwhile, Iran's leader Ayatollah Khamenei has given a big statement saying that Israel has suffered a major defeat in the fight against Hamas.
Trending Videos

