Israel - Hamas Conflict: Israeli Volunteers Set Up Relief Camps To Help Soldiers And Civilians

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 12, 2023, 11:05 AM IST
As the war continues between Israel and Hamas, Israeli volunteers set up relief camps in Sderot to help the soldiers and civilians. Volunteers provide aid by distributing food and other goods to soldiers and civilians in relief camps.
