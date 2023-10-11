trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2673642
Israel Hamas Conflict Updates: The most dangerous picture from Israel war

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 11, 2023, 12:02 AM IST
Israel Hamas War News Today: Israel Hamas Conflict Updates: There is a fierce war going on between Israel and Hamas... Hundreds of people from both sides have lost their lives in this war in just 3 days. The history of both Israel and Palestine is full of violence. There have been violent clashes between Israeli security forces and Palestinians for several decades. In which 'Hamas' has done the work of attacking Israel.
