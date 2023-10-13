trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2674684
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Israel-Hamas War: First Group Of Indian Passengers Stranded In Israel Arrives In India

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 13, 2023, 11:07 AM IST
In the wake of Israel-Hamas war, the first batch of Indian passengers is set to board flight to India under Operation Ajay on October 11.
Follow Us

All Videos

Israel issues new warning to Gaza people
play icon10:14
Israel issues new warning to Gaza people
Israel Palestine War Update: Second most Popular leader of Hamas, has been killed
play icon1:21
Israel Palestine War Update: Second most Popular leader of Hamas, has been killed
Israel issues new ULTIMATUM to Hamas!
play icon2:27
Israel issues new ULTIMATUM to Hamas!
play icon4:58
"Never Alone" US Secretary Of State Antony Blinken Assures Israel That It Will Never Be Left Alone
Indians expresses gratitude on returning from Israel
play icon6:23
Indians expresses gratitude on returning from Israel

Trending Videos

Israel issues new warning to Gaza people
play icon10:14
Israel issues new warning to Gaza people
Israel Palestine War Update: Second most Popular leader of Hamas, has been killed
play icon1:21
Israel Palestine War Update: Second most Popular leader of Hamas, has been killed
Israel issues new ULTIMATUM to Hamas!
play icon2:27
Israel issues new ULTIMATUM to Hamas!
play icon4:58
"Never Alone" US Secretary Of State Antony Blinken Assures Israel That It Will Never Be Left Alone
Indians expresses gratitude on returning from Israel
play icon6:23
Indians expresses gratitude on returning from Israel
World videos,