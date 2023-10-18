trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2676788
Israel-Hamas War: Iran threatens Israel

|Updated: Oct 18, 2023, 09:11 AM IST
Israel-Hamas War: Today is the 12th day of war between Israel and Hamas. Iran threatened Israel and said that Israel's time has ended, Israel is more dangerous than ISIS... Israel is the enemy of ISIS... Before this the news came that there was a bomb blast in a hospital in Gaza. There was a stampede in the hospital due to the sudden bomb blast. Hamas has held Israel responsible for this attack.
