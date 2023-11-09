trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2685955
Israel Hamas War: Israel bombing on Gaza

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 09, 2023, 12:00 AM IST
Israel has claimed that it has captured one of the military bases of Hamas. After capturing it, he has also talked about encircling Hamas's top leader Yahya Sinwar in the bunker. Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have started targeting Hamas tunnels in Gaza.
