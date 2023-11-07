trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2685528
Israel Hamas War: Israel's big threat to Gaza

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 07, 2023, 11:22 PM IST
Israeli attacks on Gaza have intensified, IDF fired hundreds of bombs in Gaza in 24 hours. UN chief Antonio Guterres expressed concern over the attacks on Gaza and said that Gaza has become a graveyard for children.
