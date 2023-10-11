trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2673732
Israel Hamas War News Today: Hezbollah attack on Israeli army

|Updated: Oct 11, 2023, 09:10 AM IST
Israel Hamas War News Today: Israel continues to attack Hamas. Now news is coming that Hezbollah attacked Israel with anti-tank missile, Hezbollah released the video of this attack, no one was injured in the attack. Earlier, in the midst of the war, there was a relief news from Israel, the first consignment of American weapons has reached Israel. American plane carrying weapons has landed in Israel.
