Israel Hamas War News Today: Joe Biden's big statement on Israel, this is not a war but a genocide by Hamas

|Updated: Oct 11, 2023, 06:52 AM IST
Israel Hamas War News Today: Israel continues to attack Hamas. A massive explosion has been reported in Rimal city of Gaza Strip. Israel has targeted the hideouts of terrorists. US President Joe Biden has made a big statement on Israel, Biden said that this is not a war but a genocide by Hamas, what Hamas did reminded us of the atrocities against the Jews.
IND vs AFG: Will Rohit be able to play in tomorrow's match?
play icon22:18
IND vs AFG: Will Rohit be able to play in tomorrow's match?
Israel Hamas Conflict: Big statement of Iran's minister on Israel war
play icon1:39
Israel Hamas Conflict: Big statement of Iran's minister on Israel war
Israel Strikes on Gaza: Heavy bombing again on Gaza
play icon1:56
Israel Strikes on Gaza: Heavy bombing again on Gaza
Israel Palestine War Updates: Israeli breaks down in tears
play icon4:13
Israel Palestine War Updates: Israeli breaks down in tears
Israel Hamas war: PM Modi speaks with Netanyahu
play icon1:12
Israel Hamas war: PM Modi speaks with Netanyahu

