Israel Hamas War Update: 235 Indians stranded in Israel reach Delhi

|Updated: Oct 14, 2023, 08:22 AM IST
India launches Operation Ajay: A fierce war continues between Israel and Hamas. In the midst of this war, the Indian government has launched Operation Ajay. Under this operation, the second batch of Indians from Israel has left for India.
