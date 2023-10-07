trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2672251
Israel Hamas War Update: Attack on 3 cities of Israel

|Updated: Oct 07, 2023, 04:34 PM IST
Israel Hamas War Update: Israel has been attacked with rockets from Gaza Strip. 5 thousand rockets have been fired simultaneously. The person behind this attack is none other than Palestine's terrorist organization Hamas. Hamas has described this attack as a day of great revolution. Not only this, Hamas has named this attack 'Operation Al Aqsa Flood'. Meanwhile, Israel has warned Hamas.
