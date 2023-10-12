trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2674262
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Israel Hamas War Update: Attack on Hamas commander's hideout

|Updated: Oct 12, 2023, 11:34 AM IST
srael Hamas War Update: Israeli Air Force has launched a major attack on the hideout of Hamas commander Abu Shamla, along with this the video of this attack has also surfaced, before this the top commander of Hamas has given a big statement regarding the Israeli hostages, he said That it would be too early to exchange hostages at this time.
Follow Us

All Videos

Listen to actress Madhura Naik, who lost her loved ones in Hamas attack.
play icon6:5
Listen to actress Madhura Naik, who lost her loved ones in Hamas attack.
Israel - Hamas Conflict: Israeli Volunteers Set Up Relief Camps To Help Soldiers And Civilians
play icon4:40
Israel - Hamas Conflict: Israeli Volunteers Set Up Relief Camps To Help Soldiers And Civilians
Israel-Gaza War: India Launches ‘Operation Ajay’ To Bring Back Indians Stuck In Israel
play icon2:33
Israel-Gaza War: India Launches ‘Operation Ajay’ To Bring Back Indians Stuck In Israel
Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman holds talk with Iran's President
play icon2:5
Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman holds talk with Iran's President
PM Modi At Adi Kailash Parvat: Modi arrived in Pithoragarh to visit Adi Kailash
play icon2:21
PM Modi At Adi Kailash Parvat: Modi arrived in Pithoragarh to visit Adi Kailash

Trending Videos

Listen to actress Madhura Naik, who lost her loved ones in Hamas attack.
play icon6:5
Listen to actress Madhura Naik, who lost her loved ones in Hamas attack.
Israel - Hamas Conflict: Israeli Volunteers Set Up Relief Camps To Help Soldiers And Civilians
play icon4:40
Israel - Hamas Conflict: Israeli Volunteers Set Up Relief Camps To Help Soldiers And Civilians
Israel-Gaza War: India Launches ‘Operation Ajay’ To Bring Back Indians Stuck In Israel
play icon2:33
Israel-Gaza War: India Launches ‘Operation Ajay’ To Bring Back Indians Stuck In Israel
Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman holds talk with Iran's President
play icon2:5
Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman holds talk with Iran's President
PM Modi At Adi Kailash Parvat: Modi arrived in Pithoragarh to visit Adi Kailash
play icon2:21
PM Modi At Adi Kailash Parvat: Modi arrived in Pithoragarh to visit Adi Kailash
israel hamas conflict,israel hamaswar update,madhura nayak,Zee News,israel palestine war live,Breaking News,naagin fame actress madhura naik,madhura naik family was killed by terrorists in Israel attack,Israel-Hamas War,state war,Israel-Palestine war,Israel war,Television actress,entertainment news in hindi,Israel Palestine,Tv Hindi News america on israel palestine conflict,Hamas Top commander,indian army in South Lebanon,Naagin,Madhura Naik,Israel attack,Madhura Naik,Madhura Naik Instagram,Israel Defence Forces,rocket attack,Hamas,Israel-Hamas War,Israel Palestine,Israel Hamas,Israel-Hamas War,Akshay Kumar Hamas,Israel War naagin actress madhura naik,sister brother in law killed,