Israel Hamas War Update: Heavy Destruction in Gaza

|Updated: Oct 14, 2023, 01:14 AM IST
Israel Hamas War Update: Israel turned many buildings into ruins by heavy bombardment.. Israeli Air Force reduced Hamas's drone launch pad to debris within seconds. So far, more than 2800 people have lost their lives from both sides. Israel is enraged over UN's statement amid Israel-Hamas war. Meanwhile, Egypt has warned Israel and landed its army on the Gaza border.
