trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2676759
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Israel Hamas War Update: Iran's Khamenei threatens US

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 18, 2023, 02:16 AM IST
Israel War Latest Update: More than 3900 people have lost their lives so far in the Israel-Hamas war. These include about 1,300 Israelis and 2,670 Palestinians. Biden is going to visit Israel and then Jordan. Iran's leader Khamenei's statement on Israeli attacks has come, 'America is responsible for war crimes. If the bombing of Gaza is not stopped immediately, it will be difficult to stop the Muslims.
Follow Us

All Videos

Dabur company in big trouble!
play icon5:23
Dabur company in big trouble!
Heavy destruction in Gaza due to Aistrikes by Israel,
play icon0:59
Heavy destruction in Gaza due to Aistrikes by Israel,
Putin's big game within 24 hours of reaching China
play icon3:38
Putin's big game within 24 hours of reaching China
Horrifying video of Israeli attack on Hamas!
play icon6:48
Horrifying video of Israeli attack on Hamas!
Putin speaks to Netanyahu about Gaza conflict
play icon34:21
Putin speaks to Netanyahu about Gaza conflict

Trending Videos

Dabur company in big trouble!
play icon5:23
Dabur company in big trouble!
Heavy destruction in Gaza due to Aistrikes by Israel,
play icon0:59
Heavy destruction in Gaza due to Aistrikes by Israel,
Putin's big game within 24 hours of reaching China
play icon3:38
Putin's big game within 24 hours of reaching China
Horrifying video of Israeli attack on Hamas!
play icon6:48
Horrifying video of Israeli attack on Hamas!
Putin speaks to Netanyahu about Gaza conflict
play icon34:21
Putin speaks to Netanyahu about Gaza conflict
Israel War Latest Update: More than 3900 people have lost their lives so far in the Israel-Hamas war. These include about 1,300 Israelis and 2,670 Palestinians. Biden is going to visit Israel and then Jordan. Iran's leader Khamenei's statement on Israeli attacks has come,America is responsible for war crimes. If the bombing of Gaza is not stopped immediately,it will be difficult to stop the Muslims.,