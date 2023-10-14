trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2675055
Israel Hamas War Update: Israeli army has destroyed Hamas' drone launch pad

Updated: Oct 14, 2023, 07:18 AM IST
Israel Hamas War Update: Israel has broken the back of Hamas by carrying out heavy bombing late night. Israeli army has destroyed Hamas' drone launch pad.
