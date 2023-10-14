trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2675239
Israel Hamas War Update: Israeli soldiers entered Gaza Strip

Oct 14, 2023
Israel Hamas War: The war between Israel and Hamas is not stopping. Let us tell you that Israeli soldiers have entered Gaza with tanks and targeted Hamas positions.
