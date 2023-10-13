trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2674587
Israel Hamas War Update: Live & Exclusive Reporting from Israel

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 13, 2023, 12:44 AM IST
Israel Hamas War Update: Along with air strikes, the Israeli army has made full preparations to enter the Gaza Strip and attack Hamas positions. More than one lakh Israeli soldiers have reached the Gaza border, tanks and cannons of the Israeli army are also waiting to enter Gaza. The videos you are watching of the deployment of Israeli army on the Gaza border will be seen only on Zee News. Because Zee NEWS is the only news channel..which reached Warzone first.
