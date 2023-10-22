trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2678525
Israel Hamas War update: More than 100 Hamas terrorists arrested in West Bank

|Updated: Oct 22, 2023, 02:00 PM IST
Israel Hamas War Breaking: Big news is coming in the Israel-Hamas war. The Israeli Army has arrested more than 100 terrorists associated with Hamas. While the hideouts of Hamas terrorists in the Gaza Strip are being selectively targeted. Earlier, news came that the Israeli army is going to enter the battlefield with the intention of eliminating Hamas soon.
