Israel Hamas War update: Outcry over 1900 deaths in Gaza

|Updated: Oct 14, 2023, 10:04 AM IST
Israel Hamas War Update: Hamas, the terrorist organization between Israel and Hamas, has claimed that 1900 Palestinian civilians have died in this war. More than 6300 people have been injured… Earlier the news came that more than 3000 people have died from both sides in this war.
Israel Palestine War: Bombing on Hezbollah positions
Israel Palestine War: Bombing on Hezbollah positions
Passengers' enthusiasm high after returning to India, special plane reached Delhi airport
Passengers' enthusiasm high after returning to India, special plane reached Delhi airport
Israel Hamas War Update: 235 Indians stranded in Israel reach Delhi
Israel Hamas War Update: 235 Indians stranded in Israel reach Delhi
Top News Today: 100 big news today
Top News Today: 100 big news today
Israel Hamas War Update: Israel and Hamas has created a big problem for the citizens
Israel Hamas War Update: Israel and Hamas has created a big problem for the citizens

