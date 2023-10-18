trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2676848
Israel Hamas War update: People's anger against Israel in Palestine

|Updated: Oct 18, 2023, 12:05 PM IST
Israel Hamas War: Very bad news is coming from Gaza, 300 people have died due to a bomb falling in the city hospital from here, Hamas claims that Israel has dropped this bomb in which 500 people have died. Now the attack on the hospital in Gaza is leading to protests in many countries, in Turkey protesters clashed with the police.
