Israel Hamas War Update: Shocking video of airstrike on Gaza

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 14, 2023, 01:26 AM IST
Israel Palestine War: Attacks continue between Israel and Hamas. Israel has asked to vacate Gaza within 24 hours. The Israeli army is moving rapidly towards Gaza. The Israeli army has laid siege to the Gaza border. A heart-wrenching video of the airstrike has surfaced.
