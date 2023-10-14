trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2675128
Israel Hamas War Update: The allegation of attack with White phosphorus bomb was false

Oct 14, 2023
Israel Hamas War News: The war between Israel and Hamas is showing no sign of stopping. Now a big revelation has been made regarding Israel's attack with a white bomb in Gaza, the allegation of attack with this bomb was false. Let us tell you that Israeli soldiers have entered Gaza with tanks and targeted Hamas positions.
